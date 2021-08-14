MOUNT CARMEL - Jerry Keith Crawford, age 46, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Crawford.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 19 years, Ginny Willis Crawford; daughter, Danielle Perciful and husband, Jonathan; son, Zachary Neal Fleetwood Crawford; 3 grandchildren, Grant, Ellie and Emberly Perciful; mother, Linda Geraldine Arnold Crawford; brother, Jimmy Crawford and wife, Sandy; aunt and uncle, Rodney and Clara Lane, George McCloud, Barbara Wilmoth and Alma Williamson; and 1st cousins, Sarah, Leila, Neal and Rodney, Jr., Rachel, Jonathan, and Anthony.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, with Rev. Neal Lane officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family
