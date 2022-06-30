GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Peters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Shelia Durham Peters; daughters, Michele Bowman and husband Rick and Holly Bloomer and husband Kevin; son, Dustin Peters and wife Esther; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Larry Peters and wife Carolyn; sisters, Evelyn Ford and Jean Peters; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Everett Lett and Bro. Tim Lovell officiating. Friends May also visit anytime at the Peters residence.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at East Tennessee Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Dustin Peters, Kevin Bloomer, Trenton Peters, Zachary Peters, Seth Ingram, and Josh Grizzell. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and a special friend Pat Fisher for their loving care.
