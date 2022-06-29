Jerry J. Peters Jun 29, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAY - Jerry J. Peters, 76 of Gray went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent of Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gray Jerry J. Peters Carter-trent Arrangement Kingsport Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.