Jerry Howard Peters Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Jerry Howard Peters, age 88, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Residence Jerry Howard Peters Funeral Home Arrangement Hill Illness Recommended for you