2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought to good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
KINGSPORT - Jerry Howard Peters, age 88, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought to good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
KINGSPORT - Jerry Howard Peters, age 88, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Mr. Peters was born in Blackwater, VA but had lived most of his life in Hawkins and Sullivan Counties, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Church Hill where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a local businessman and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Laura Osbourne Peters; grandson, Justin Simpson.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Mable Jean Hawkins Peters; daughter, Shaun Moore and husband, Bryan; sons, Steve Peters and wife, Becky; Tim Peters and wife, Tonya; Grandchildren, Kaci Hill, Erica Peters, Jordan Kirk, Jeremy Peters, Sierra Compton, Jacob Peters and 6 great grandchildren. One sister, Alice Horton.
Calling hours are from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bryan Moore and Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 1 at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Church Hill or St. Jude Hospital.
To leave an online message for the Peters family, please contact us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peters family.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.