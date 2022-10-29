2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought to good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

KINGSPORT - Jerry Howard Peters, age 88, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

