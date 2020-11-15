KINGSPORT - Jerry Glen Hite, 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with The Lord and his beloved wife Sis, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home. Glen was a loving husband to Barbara “Sis” Hite for 61 immeasurable years. Glen was a chef at Eastman Chemical Company for 32 years, and took pride in his well-known 1971 cherry red Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, the famous New York Yankees, and the man who drove the notable No. 3 Chevrolet race car, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Glen attended church at Rock Springs Baptist Church with his wife Sis, and often prepared homemade, deep-fried hushpuppies at the Rock Springs UMC summer Fish Frys. Glen was known for his love for Sis, the beautiﬁcation and upkeep of his lawn, his family and friends, and for the face-blacking at family birthday parties. Glen would greet nearly anyone with a hug or pat, a piece of candy, and sometimes a rock.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara “Sis” Hite; infant daughter, Kathy Michelle; mother and father, Mary Kate and George Lee Hite; sisters, Shirley Mae and husband Bert Galloway, Patsy and husband James Lawson, as well as brother-in-law Leonard Ferguson and sister-in-law Ruby Hite. Glen was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Gertrude and Jessie Barrett.
Glen is survived by his sisters Jo Ann Hite and Bevelene Ferguson, as well as his sister Connie Hensley (Mike); brothers Fred Hite (Janice), Tom Hite (Pauletta), Robert Hite (Alice), and James Hite (Charlotte). Glen is Survived by 10 nieces and 8 nephews, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Glen would have especially liked for everyone to know all the great love and care that was given to him and Sis by Thumper Tail, Bubba and Kaydee-Did.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with a celebration of Glen’s life beginning at 7:00 P.M., at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home of Downtown Kingsport.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Hite’s Family Cemetery of Rock Springs on Oak Haven Lane. Anyone that would like to be in the procession is asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home of Downtown Kingsport at 10:45 A.M.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Morelock, Mason Steﬀey, Owen Steﬀey, Triston Maness, Michael Morelock, Todd Ferguson, Toby Steﬀey, B.J. Mitchell, Shane Maness and Chris Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be additional nephews and other family members.
The family will be accepting friends and family at any time at the home of Penny Mitchell, at 255 Galloway Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.