KINGSPORT - Jerry Glen Hite, 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with The Lord and his beloved wife Sis, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home. Glen was a loving husband to Barbara “Sis” Hite for 61 immeasurable years. Glen was a chef at Eastman Chemical Company for 32 years, and took pride in his well-known 1971 cherry red Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, the famous New York Yankees, and the man who drove the notable No. 3 Chevrolet race car, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Glen attended church at Rock Springs Baptist Church with his wife Sis, and often prepared homemade, deep-fried hushpuppies at the Rock Springs UMC summer Fish Frys. Glen was known for his love for Sis, the beautiﬁcation and upkeep of his lawn, his family and friends, and for the face-blacking at family birthday parties. Glen would greet nearly anyone with a hug or pat, a piece of candy, and sometimes a rock.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with a celebration of Glen’s life beginning at 7:00 P.M., with Pastor Chris Alford and “Old Man” Toby Steﬀey at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home of Downtown Kingsport.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Hite’s Family Cemetery of Rock Springs on Oak Haven Lane. Anyone that would like to be in the procession is asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home of Downtown Kingsport at 10:45 A.M.
The family will be accepting friends and family at anytime at the home of Penny Mitchell, at 255 Galloway Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.