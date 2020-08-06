Jerry Glen Haywood, 82 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2nd in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on February 10, 1938 in Madison, Wisconsin to George and Myrtle Haywood. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan and is rejoicing with him now. He was an Army Veteran and a retired sheet metal worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Haywood; and his ex-wife and continued friend, Martha Haywood.
Surviving are his daughters, Georganna Rosel and Randy and Kristen Haywood; his beloved brother, Skip Haywood and Karla; his children of the heart, Connie Keels, Martha Garel and Teffin, Jeffrey Steinmann and Joylene, Steven Steinmann and Susan; and his many grandchildren, including Chandler Rosel.
Memorial Services to follow at a later date in Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dale Earnhardt Foundation at www.daleearnhardtinc.com/foundation.