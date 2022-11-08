KINGSPORT - Jerry Eugene Ellege, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, evening November 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Marvin Glenn and Minnie (Moore) Ellege in Asheville, NC.
Jerry was a member of the Baptist faith. He graduated from Mars Hill University with a BS in Mathematics. Jerry retired from Eastman as an IT Supervisor after over thirty-one years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking for his friends and family, spending time at his family’s lake home on Fontana Lake in North Carolina, loved college football and basketball. Jerry and his wife Betty also loved going to Casinos.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cheryl Leigh Ellege; siblings, Clara Mae Pressley, Terry Ellege, Glenda Riccio; brothers-in-law, Ervin Pressley, Willie Daniel; sister-in-law, Kay Nash; and nephew, Mark Pressley.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-five years, Betty Nash Ellege; children, Christi Nunley (Mike), Greg Ellege (Wendy); grandchildren, Daniel Hutson (Tiffany), Miranda Williams (Gavin), Isaac Hutson (fiancé Brooklynn Dixon), Taylor Ellege, Nicholas “Nick” Ellege, Jeffrey Leonard, Zack McCracken (Christa), Matthew Nunley (Cathie); great-grandchildren, Zona Hearl, Maci Hearl, Waverly Hutson, Levi Williams and Ellie Nunley; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Ellege family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2:30 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Chad Ellege and Rev. David Castle officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Peace in East Lawn Memorial Park. Jerry’s son-in-law, Mike Nunley, nephew Mike Cope, grandsons Daniel Hutson, Isaac Hutson, Matthew Nunley, Jeffrey Leonard, Zack McCracken and Gavin Williams will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be his grandson, Nick Ellege who is serving in the United States Army.
The Ellege family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Osterhus and Melissa Hunt at Meadowview Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, and also to his nurse Michelle Robinette and his CNA Tamala Tipton and all the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Ellege family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081