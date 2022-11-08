KINGSPORT - Jerry Eugene Ellege, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, evening November 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Marvin Glenn and Minnie (Moore) Ellege in Asheville, NC.

Jerry was a member of the Baptist faith. He graduated from Mars Hill University with a BS in Mathematics. Jerry retired from Eastman as an IT Supervisor after over thirty-one years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking for his friends and family, spending time at his family’s lake home on Fontana Lake in North Carolina, loved college football and basketball. Jerry and his wife Betty also loved going to Casinos.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video