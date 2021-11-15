JOHNSON CITY – Jerry E. Weems, 78, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, November 12, 2021. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in Jesus Christ supported him through his health struggles and ultimately gave him peace.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Christians Bend Cemetery following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to honor Jerry to consider sponsoring a child, elderly community member, or family in need during the holidays.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center and the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center who lovingly cared for Jerry before he went to be with the Lord.
