KINGSPORT - Jerry E. Simpson, 64, of Kingsport, our beloved Jerry went to be with the Lord in Heaven in the early morning hours.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Perry Cleek and Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial tributes in Jerry’s name be made in the form of charitable contributions to the “Tribe Games” at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Tribe Games, which is a series of athletic events that take place throughout the school year, provide an opportunity for students with disabilities in Kingsport City Schools to compete in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.