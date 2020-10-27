KINGSPORT - Jerry E. Simpson, 64, of Kingsport, our beloved Jerry went to be with the Lord in Heaven in the early morning hours. He is loved by so many and leaves an amazing legacy for his children and grandchildren. Jerry was an amazing husband, father, and Poppy Bear. He loved the Lord and was always willing to help those in need. Jerry had a smile that was as bright as the sun. He was a friend to all he met. Jerry truly was a gentle giant. He always looked out for those in need, and just made everyone feel loved. Jerry always had a special place for children and children with special needs. He coached football, baseball, and helped start the Kingsport Speedway Mini Races. Jerry retired in 2018 from the AAM Group as the Program Sales Director. He was also a volunteer and the voice of Hot Rodders of Tomorrow, a nationwide high school engine building competition. Jerry loved racing and antique cars. He was the Past President of the Daniel Boone Car Club. Jerry loved church and loved the Lord, and attended Charity Baptist Church in Blountville. Jerry was most proud of his grandbabies and being a Poppy Bear.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy E. Simpson and bonus mother, Marie Simpson; and dad, Dal Marshall.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life and last first date, Michelle; by his cherished daughter, Jerica (Aaron); sons, Jonathan (Kelly) and Taylor (Madison); three grandchildren, Averie, Ava, and Henry; his precious mother, Eunice Marshall; sister, Angie (Danny) and Cheri (Mike); brothers, D.L., Randy (Charlotte), Steve (Terry), and Shannon (Tina); a special niece and great niece Sara (Tootie) and Rachel (Tootie 2); he was Jeddy to his little buddy Peyton; and many wonderful friends, and workers.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Perry Cleek and Rev. Charles Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial tributes in Jerry’s name be made in the form of charitable contributions to the “Tribe Games” at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Tribe Games, which is a series of athletic events that take place throughout the school year, provide an opportunity for students with disabilities in Kingsport City Schools to compete in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.