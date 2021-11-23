April 22, 1944 – November 21, 2021
KINGSPORT - Jerry D. McGhee, 77, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on November 21, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jerry was a resident of Gray, Tennessee and a life-long native of Washington County, Tennessee.
He was a long-time employee of Flav-O-Rich Dairies and Dean Foods having worked in refrigeration and is well known for his services to many people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. His legacy in refrigeration, and his love for his friends leaves a true legacy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda in 2016; parents, C.Y. “Cap” McGhee and Kathleen Tittle McGhee; siblings, Grace Bishop, Hughie McGhee, Florence Tucker, Anna Lee Tucker, Dessie Weaver, Harold McGhee, Basil McGhee, John B. McGhee and Tommy McGhee
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his son, Mark McGhee (Heather) and his daughter, Kerry Simm (Andy); grandchildren, Skyler McGhee, Heather McGhee and Victoria Simm and Harrison Simm; siblings, Wanda Copas (Harold), Lynice Broyles, Sam McGhee, Doris Fish (Joel); along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Michael Vaughn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speedway Children’s Charities by visiting www.speedwaycharities.org or to a charity of your choice.
