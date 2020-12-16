Jerry Dale Wells, 73 went to his heavenly home on December 15, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda Josephine Wells and Johnce Tillman (JT) Wells.
Jerry was a friend to all. He loved the Lord and his family with everything in him. He was retired from AFG, Greenland plant.
He was a member of Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church & was dedicated to the growth and building of the Sanctuary. He served many roles from Deacon, Song Leader, and Sunday school teacher.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Bobbie Wells; their daughters, Tina and husband Darrell Davis and Kristy and husband Chad Mosley; grandchildren, Josh Davis and wife Keaton, Chelsea Goins and husband Dalton, and Maggie Mosley; great grandson, Krue Goins; sister, Sue Ray; step-mother, Bonnie Wells; half-brother, Johnny Wells; half-sisters, Shawn Halderman and Tiffany Wray; special Brother-in-law, Jim Mullins and sister-in-law Carole Robinson along with many dear friends.
Since we are unable to have a formal celebration of his life, help someone in need, or donate in his honor to Ross Campground Cemetery fund to Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane, Gray, TN37615.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to our family Physician & friend Dr. Kevin Misischia, and also to Ballad Hospice & their wonderful staff, especially Hope, Kim, and Angie. They are truly angels.
Due to the pandemic and Mr. Wells wishes, no funeral services will be conducted at this time.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Wells family.