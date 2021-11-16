KINGSPORT - Jerry C. Teague ,91, passed away November 15, 2021, at his home in Kingsport, TN. Mr. Teague was born December 14th 1929, in Greeneville, TN, the third son of Walter C. Teague and Edith H. Teague.
He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for many years.
At the outbreak of the Korean War, in June 1950 he volunteered for military service and spent three years in the army as an infantry platoon leader where he attained the rank of first lieutenant. He served overseas with the 4th Infantry Division in Germany.
After military service, Mr. Teague returned to College at the University of Tennessee where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. He retired from Mead Paper Company after thirty-five years of service in Ohio and Kingsport.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Wills B. Teague and Franklin C. Teague. He is survived by this wife of 69 years, Louise W. Teague; two sons, Edward W. Teague and wife Leshia, David C. Teague and wife Rachel and daughter Amy L. Settle and husband Roy. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Additionally, three sisters, Shirley Hulse and Joyce Blankenship of Greeneville and Laura Ellis of Nashville, TN.
The family will receive friends at Colonial Heights Baptist Church from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Greg Burton Officiating. Burial will be private with family at East Tennessee Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Boone Dam Post 4933 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Settle, Brandon Settle, Daniel Teague, Andrei Ghiultu, Brett Wilhoit, and Charles Wilhoit.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Shipley, Charles Harris, Mike Hannan, Bill Kelly, and John Hurt.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Jerry C. Teague.