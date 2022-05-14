KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN.
Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
Jerry was retired from Holston Defense Army Ammunition Plant as a Steam Operator after 32 years of service.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Betty Jo Fields, and brother, Doyle Fields preceded him in death.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Shane Fields and fiancée, Malinda Johnson, Kingsport, TN, daughter, Sherry R. Olmo, and husband, Willy, Goose Creek, SC, grandkids, Kyle Fields and Abby Fields, Kingsport, TN, sister, Phillis Stokes and husband, J.D. “Smiley”, Yuma, VA, brother, Gale Fields, Gate City, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Begley and Rick Begley officiating. Rick Begley will provide the music.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Carter Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Kyle Fields, Barnie Fields, Willy Olmo, Tim Begley, and Roger Carter will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would liked to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice Care, and to the staff of Orchard View Rehab Center for their care of Mr. Fields.
