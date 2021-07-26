Jerri Beatty Casey Jul 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerri Beatty Casey, 63, passed away on July 22nd, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Casey family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Jerri Beatty Casey Center Memorial Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.