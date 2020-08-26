NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jerlean Lawson White, 84, of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 16, 1936, in Gate City, VA to the late Chris and Lovely Mae Frazier Lawson.
Jerlean was employed by Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, OH. She enjoyed shopping, arts & crafts and gardening; was an avid decorator, and loved spending time with her children.
In addition to her parents, Jerlean was preceded in death by her husband, Early Eugene White; and her brother, J.M. Lawson
Those left to cherish Jerlean’s memory are her daughters; Teresa Tillman (Robert), Diana Martin (Andrew), Kristinia Davis (Christopher); son, Larry Eugene White; grandchildren, Brandon Eugene White, Kyle James Tillman, Melissa Gene Barnett; great grandchildren, Hayleigh Barnett, Liam Barnett, Owen Barnett, and Coraline Tillman.
A private family visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A private Celebration of Life Service will follow with Rev. G.W. White officiating.
A private Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses of Caris Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Jerlean Lawson White and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.