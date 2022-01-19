DUFFIELD, VA - Jeris E. Holden, age 81, has taken her place in the heavenly realm, with the Lord. “Granny” will be watching over her earthly family from above. Her surviving family are, Ed Holden, devoted spouse of 61 years; her loving children Vann and Teresa Holden, and Kim and Mark Hagan; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Granny was a Christian servant who had a card ministry for many years. She lived her faith and it showed in all aspects of her life.
Her remains will be laid to rest in Greensboro NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, Gate City, Virginia. (255 Walnut St. Gate City, Va. 24251)
