GREENEVILLE - Jeri Harris, 43, of Greeneville, TN, earned her angel wings throughout her whole life; however, on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, she gained her wings when she became an Angel.
Jeri was born in Fairfax, Virginia, in 1977. She was a special friend to so many people. To know her was to love her. She had an infectious Spirit and Heart. The Scriptures remind us of her happiness, Trust, Honesty, and Sincerity.
I hope we can all be comforted knowing that Jeri is now in her Heavenly Home. Scripture tells us of a time Jesus invited a little child to stand among them. "Become like little children; whoever humbles himself like this little child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven."
Jeri was a very loving soul who loved absolutely everyone. Although her immediate family was her parents, Mitzi and Tony Harris, anyone she ever met quickly became part of her extended family.
She had a long list of special friends that she faithfully texted every day. They usually began with "Good Morning, and I hope you have a wonderful day." followed by her plans for the day, her weight, and whether or not she was walking or staying in and being warm. On special occasions she would add "And how about that 4th of July" as well as "And how about that Happy Birthday Eve", then the next morning she included "How about that Happy Birthday"
We want to close by sending our final text to you. "Good Morning Jeri, have a wonderful day, And how about that Heaven."
There will be a graveside service Monday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. at Hazelgrove Family Cemetery on Horton Hwy, Fall Branch. After the service, a gathering of friends and family will be at Jeri's house.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Ballad Health Cancer Care in Bristol, VA.
