KINGSPORT - Jeri Deal, age 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 27, 1930, in Kingsport, to the late Arthur Wells and Ella Crosswhite Wells.
Jeri was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. For over 15 years, she was the manager of the Camara Inn & Restaurant, where she received many recognitions by the Tennessee Hotel Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Deal, and the father of her children, Fred W. Middleton.
Surviving are her two sons, Fred A. Middleton (Martha) and Mike L. Middleton (Lisa); five grandchildren, Glenn S. Middleton, Leslie D. Yarber (Greg), Michael J. Middleton, Sarah A. Middleton and Olivia A. Kerns (Hunter); and three great-grandchildren, Alice Kerns, Sara M. Yarber and Hannah N. Yarber. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services for Jeri Deal will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Officiating will be Reverend Toni New. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the service hour. Committal services will follow the funeral service in the chapel.
The Deal family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living in Johnson City for the care given to Jeri.
