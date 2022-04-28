KINGSPORT – Jeri Cherron Compton, 41, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2022.
Jeri was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and enjoyed attending church when she was able. She loved nature, and spending time in the outdoors. She loved spending time with her family, and her grandchildren were her whole world. She was a loving mother, nana, and a dear friend to all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry, and Cherron Phillips Compton.
Jeri is survived by her children, Courtney Compton, John Gage Scanlan (Kelly Feathers); grandchildren, Lyric Rose Scanlan, Laveah Paige Scanlan; brothers, Jody Compton, and Steven Lynn Compton; grandparents, Rita and Donald Robinson; stepmother, Sissy Crawford (Ray); nieces, Jadah Compton; nephews, Barry Court Compton, and Seth Laster; special friends, Tiffany Alyea and Lelia Alyea; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow in the funeral home chapel.
To leave an online message for the Compton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Compton family.