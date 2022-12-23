KINGSPORT - Jeremy Richard Stout, 38, of Kingsport, TN was scheduled to board a Greyhound bus from Knoxville, TN to Johnson City, TN on May 7, 2022 at 11:55 PM. Jeremy disappeared without boarding the bus that evening, and his remains were found on November 28, about ¾ of a mile from the bus stop in Knoxville, TN.

Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Jeremy was good-hearted and loved people. He never met a stranger. Most will remember Jeremy’s quick wit and humor. He loved little children, especially his nieces Addyson, Ilyanna, and Madeline Stout, and nephews Dax and Geddy Crawford. He was an avid Penn State Nittany Lions Football fan and followed the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. As a youth Jeremy was very athletic and participated in baseball, wrestling, basketball, and football. In an eight-year span, he placed in the Tennessee state youth wrestling championships all eight years: capturing 3 gold and 3 silver medals. While at Sulphur Springs Elementary School, he was a member of the baseball, basketball, and wrestling teams. He also attended Daniel Boone High School. When Jeremy wasn’t participating in sports, he enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, and playing Nintendo. Early in his career, he worked construction as an electrician for Clark Brothers Electrical Contractors and Kingsport Armature and Electric. Prior to his death, he worked at several places in the Maryville/Knoxville area, including Boatmate Trailers in Maryville, TN, and was a painter in the Knoxville area.

