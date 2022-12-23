KINGSPORT - Jeremy Richard Stout, 38, of Kingsport, TN was scheduled to board a Greyhound bus from Knoxville, TN to Johnson City, TN on May 7, 2022 at 11:55 PM. Jeremy disappeared without boarding the bus that evening, and his remains were found on November 28, about ¾ of a mile from the bus stop in Knoxville, TN.
Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Jeremy was good-hearted and loved people. He never met a stranger. Most will remember Jeremy’s quick wit and humor. He loved little children, especially his nieces Addyson, Ilyanna, and Madeline Stout, and nephews Dax and Geddy Crawford. He was an avid Penn State Nittany Lions Football fan and followed the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. As a youth Jeremy was very athletic and participated in baseball, wrestling, basketball, and football. In an eight-year span, he placed in the Tennessee state youth wrestling championships all eight years: capturing 3 gold and 3 silver medals. While at Sulphur Springs Elementary School, he was a member of the baseball, basketball, and wrestling teams. He also attended Daniel Boone High School. When Jeremy wasn’t participating in sports, he enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, and playing Nintendo. Early in his career, he worked construction as an electrician for Clark Brothers Electrical Contractors and Kingsport Armature and Electric. Prior to his death, he worked at several places in the Maryville/Knoxville area, including Boatmate Trailers in Maryville, TN, and was a painter in the Knoxville area.
The greatest accomplishment in Jeremy’s life was accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior during a meeting in 1997 at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church under the preaching of Evangelist Jody Jenkins. After being born-again, Jeremy felt a calling to be a missionary. He never formally made it to the mission field, but he witnessed more during the last 6 months of his life than most do in a lifetime. Even though he struggled in some areas of his life, he truly loved the Lord and served Him as best he could.
Jeremy was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Edward V. and Retha H. (Matherly) Stout; Gale J. and Mary E. (Earleen) (Gentry) Mabe; maternal great-grandparents, Clyde L. Sr. and Ethel (Pearson) Latham; Lenn and Elverta E. (Roten) Graybeal; paternal grandfather, Gervis R. Stout; and step-grandfather, Dennis R. Clark.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Jeffrey R. and Lisa R. (Latham) Stout (Kingsport, TN); sister, Jaclyn (Nikki) Stout and Robbie Crawford (Kingsport, TN); brothers, Marcus R. Stout (Kingsport, TN); Christopher J. and Kayla Stout (Summerville, SC); paternal grandmother, Carolyn J. (Mabe) Clark; maternal grandparents, Clyde L. Jr. and Judy A. (Graybeal) Latham; four uncles and one aunt.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Trinity Memorial Centers, 1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM with Reverend Jeffrey Stout and Reverend Anthony Wilson officiating.
This obituary is lovingly written by Jeremy’s father, Jeffrey Stout.
Trinity Memorial Centers is honored to serve the Stout family.