NORTON, VA – Jeremiah Duane Gibson, 44, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home. He graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1995, The University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a B.A. degree in 1999, Washington & Lee Law School, Lexington, VA in 2002 and later obtained his Master’s Degree from Virginia Tech. He had formerly been employed by Latham and Watkins Law Firm in Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin & Nancy Gibson and Arlan & Gloria Vernon.
Duane is survived by his father, Billy Gibson (Annetta) of Norton, VA; his mother, Arlana Cooper of Duffield, VA; his siblings, Brian Gibson (Dawn) of Gray, TN, Courtney Watson (Josh) of King, NC and Dustin Cooper of Duffield, VA; his step-brother, Christopher Barnette (Amber) of Norton, VA and his nephews, Bryson Roberson, Parker Watson, Graham Watson, Tanner Watson and Jacson Barnette.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 6:30 – 8:00pm to celebrate the life of Duane Gibson.
Final arrangements will be private.
