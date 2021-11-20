ROGERSVILLE - Jeremiah Caylon Bragg, was born March 15, 1998 in Hamblen County, TN. He took his seat beside God at the age of 23, at approximately 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Mountain City, TN.
Visitation hours will be 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
A celebration of life service will be 5:00 P.M., Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the funeral home chapel Rev. E. Stanley Bradley, Jr. officiating.
