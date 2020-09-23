GATE CITY, VA - Jerel Ray McCloud, formerly of Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health.
He was born in Rockledge, FL on November 21, 1966 to James and Betty (Powers) McCloud.
Jerel was funny and kindhearted. He loved music and playing his guitar, loved going to the races with his brothers; and in his early years loved riding his motorcycle.
He loved laughter and had an infectious laugh and was a great hugger and a jokester in the most loving way. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Jerel had a strong faith in God. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His brother, Jody E. McCloud and his sister, Jill Deanna McCloud preceded him in death.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Jim and Betty McCloud, Gate City, VA; sister, Jacque Jeffreys and husband Jack, Melbourne, FL; brothers, Lynn and Rose McCloud, Cocoa, FL, Jeffery McCloud, Gate City, VA, Jason and Leslie McCloud, Gate City, VA, and Joseph McCloud, Mt. Carmel, TN; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for Jerel and his sister, Jill McCloud at Gate City Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020.
