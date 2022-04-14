He will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away. Revelations 21:4
Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Peggy Francisco of Kingsport TN, and Michael and Jean Larkin of Amelia, Ohio.
She is survived by her beautiful children, Silas Jackson Van Dyke and Ayla Jaymes Van Dyke; Father, Jack Francisco (Cheryl) of Kingsport, TN; Mother, Teri Larkin of Elizabethton, TN; Grandparents, Richard and Ellen Johnson of Elizabethton, TN; Uncles, Jeff Francisco and John Francisco (Shannon); Aunts, Rhonda Morrell (John), Melissa Austin (Will), and Jamie Francisco; as well as several cousins that were special to Jerad. She is also survived by her cherished friends, who were also members of her family. A special thank you to Roger Powell, who had the compassion and understanding to help Jerad on her journey.
Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended ETSU, graduating with a BA in Early Childhood Education. She had a kind and caring heart and was a warrior for those that needed love and support. Jerad had travails in her life but through her faith and courage, she overcame many challenges that she faced. Jerad went away to soon, but her light will live on in those that knew her.
A celebration of life to honor the beautiful person that Jerad was will be held on Saturday, April 16th. The celebration will be held at Shades of Grace Church. The service will begin at 5:00PM followed by fellowship and visitation till 7:00PM.
Jerad's spirit was all about giving to others. In lieu of flowers, please give to Recovery Resources, Shades of Grace, or the Oxford House.