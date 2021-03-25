KINGSPORT - Virginia “Jenny” “Nana” Faye Smith, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord at her home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Born in Kingsport, she had lived here all her life. She professed faith in Christ at an early age. Jenny worked as a health tech at the dialysis center, but her favorite job was as a wife, mother and grandmother. She also was a foster parent for many years to many children in the area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad; parents, C.W. and Elizabeth Lane; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Jenny is survived by her children, Johnny Spellar, Lee Spellar and wife, Renia, Sandra Noe, and Cody Smith and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Jennifer Spellar, Dustin Hinkle, Amanda Noe, Brittany White, Kevin Spellar, Daulton Spellar, Dustin Noe, and Eric and Serenity Smith; several great-grandchildren; several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.