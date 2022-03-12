GATE CITY, VA - Jenny Louise Herron, 73, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Louise was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 20, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Ballard and Roxie Ann (Pierson) Ramey.
She attended school at Speers Ferry School and Gate City High School, was an Avon representative for many years in the area.
She attended Ida Baptist Church, Speers Ferry Church, and other local churches.
Louise was an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Alfred Lee Herron, and an infant brother preceded her in death.
She is survived by her cousins, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Monday, March 14th for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Herron family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jenny Louise Herron.