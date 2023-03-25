HOBBS, NM - Jenny C. Rix, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was born on April 12, 1943 (79) and died peacefully on March 18th, 2023 with loved ones by her side.
Minor strokes, recent ankle surgery, a pulmonary embolism, and covid complications were all too much for her body to overcome. This, coupled with the loss of so many loved ones during her long life, made it an easy decision for her to go be reunited with everyone. When I told her to say Hi to everyone for me, she smiled really big and said "I will". It was the happiest I had seen her in a while. With her Cloud family stubbornness, she refused to leave until she heard me say that it was okay.
Jenny was preceded in death by "Granny", Uncle Bo, Jane (mother), Sam (uncle), Mary (aunt), Joe (cousin), Carol (sister), Steve (brother), ex-husband Phil, her oldest daughter Terry, and many other family and friends she loved to share stories about. She is survived by her youngest (but not feeling very young) daughter, Kathleen Rix.
Jenny was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Jane Cloud and James Chaney. Kingsport never really left her although she moved around the east coast and then out west to New Mexico. She loved archaeology, movies, flowers, recipes (whether she used them to cook or not) and reading (anything and everything). But more than anything she loved Kingsport and all her family.
Anyone that got to know her came to understand her independence and stubbornness. When hospice asked about funeral arrangements, I told them Mom always said to bury her in a pine box and Mom finished the sentence by stating "and roll me down a hill". That was our joke anyway. She did want to be cremated and have her ashes spread in some of her favorite spots, especially around Kingsport. And she specifically stated, "no funeral". As hospice was preparing things, Mom made a statement that made us all laugh. Speaking was becoming increasingly difficult, so the effort for her to say this just proves her tenacity. She told the hospice nurse "quit drag-assin' around" and passed away not too long after.
So, for those of you that may be scanning this obituary for service/funeral information, Jenny requested that there be no funeral. Those of us left behind sure will miss you, but those you get to be reunited with are going to be happy as hell to see you. See you when I see you, mother.