HOBBS, NM - Jenny C. Rix, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was born on April 12, 1943 (79) and died peacefully on March 18th, 2023 with loved ones by her side.

Minor strokes, recent ankle surgery, a pulmonary embolism, and covid complications were all too much for her body to overcome. This, coupled with the loss of so many loved ones during her long life, made it an easy decision for her to go be reunited with everyone. When I told her to say Hi to everyone for me, she smiled really big and said "I will". It was the happiest I had seen her in a while. With her Cloud family stubbornness, she refused to leave until she heard me say that it was okay.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you