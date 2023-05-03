BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jennifer “Jenny” Rose Blanken, age 46, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She received an Honor Walk for her gift of organ donation. In this last act of love, she saved several lives.
Jennifer was born May 12, 1976, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Jennifer was like a child at heart. She loved to paint rocks and place them on the Greenbelt for children to find. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Jennifer will be missed by all those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Lee Blanken, Sr and Loretta Ann Jackson; grandparents, Lee Blanken and Hazel (Stanley) Blanken; and one brother, Carl Blanken.
Jennifer is survived by her son, Dondi Phillip Roberson II of Rich Creek, VA; daughters, Delina Brady and Alexis Blanken, both of Big Stone Gap, VA; brothers, Bo Blanken of North Carolina, Derek Blanken of West Virginia, and Ronald Blanken of Kodak, TN,; sisters, Melissa Lovell of Big Stone Gap, VA, Christina Ingles of Wise, VA, Kelsey Blanken of Norton, VA, Nikki Blanken of West Virginia, and Angie Blanken of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Dalton Brady, Lucus Johnson, and Sienna Johnson all of Big Stone Gap, VA; loving niece, Desiree Lovell; great niece, Serenity Montanez; along with serval nieces, nephews, cousins, other close relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel with Michael Riebe officiating.