BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jennifer “Jenny” Rose Blanken, age 46, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She received an Honor Walk for her gift of organ donation. In this last act of love, she saved several lives.

