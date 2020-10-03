Under His wings you will find refuge. Pslam 91:4
The best Wife, Mother, and Nurse in the universe, Jennifer Lynn White, age 47, of Erwin, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loving friends and family. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Earl Richard Brown and Patricia Ann Reid Brown. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Sr. Airman Benjamin D. White.
Jennifer was a veteran of the United States Navy. She attended The Word Fellowship. She was the Valedictorian of her LPN Class of 2018 from TN College of Applied Technology. She worked as a hospice nurse for 5 years at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Jennifer was a Gold Star Mom, loved her husband and boys who were the joy of her life, and loved her Lord and Church family.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Anthony White; two sons, Luke and Evan White; her mother, Patricia Ann Brown; one brother, Mike Brown; one sister, Tracy Bundy and Bri; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. The Funeral Service followed at 7:00PM with Pastor Steve McAuley officiating. Committal Service and Entombment was held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Chapel Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military honors were rendered by Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Navy Funeral Honors team.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Kingsport Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and special family and friends for all their love and care.
