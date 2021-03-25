Jennifer Lee Herron Keener passed away on March 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Tim” Herron. Surviving are her loving husband, Kermit, her two sons, Dylan and Jason, her mother Pearl Herron, and two special aunts, Veneta Borum (James) and Patricia Udwary (Anton).
Jennifer was a gentle soul who had a calming effect on others. She was a collector of books and dolls, played the piano beautifully and loved to dabble in languages.
We will miss her presence in our lives; we will miss her love and loving her.
Rest in peace with the God you so loved.
A memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 725 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN on Monday, March 29, at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Becher officiating.