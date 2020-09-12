KINGSPORT - Jennifer Hope Horne Sluss, 57, of Kingsport, is celebrating today in heaven with Jesus, following a fatal brain aneurysm during her battle with breast cancer.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. A Eulogy will be given by her cousin, Allison Peace. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
