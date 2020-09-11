KINGSPORT - Jennifer Hope Horne Sluss, 57, of Kingsport, is celebrating today in heaven with Jesus, following a fatal brain aneurysm during her battle with breast cancer.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Jennifer graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1981. She worked with her father, Jimmy Horne at Gibson Electrical for 22 years. Jennifer was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
She enjoyed going to the beach and loved spending time with her family and friends. Jennifer was such a colorful soul that spread smiles and abundant laughter even in these difficult times.
She became a single mother in 2006 upon the loss of her husband, Kingsport officer, Jeff Sluss. Jennifer was an exceptional mom who raised a wonderful young man, Aiden.
She reunites in heaven with her husband, Jeff and parents, Jimmy and Ethlyn Bond Horne.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Aiden Sluss; fiancé, Dwayne Mullins and his children, Maryssa and Hudson; special cousin, Allison Peace (who was 3 months older LOL); special cousin, Karen Ervin; other cousins in the family; special friends, Patti Baker, Gina Jones, Dee Kimball and their families.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. A Eulogy will be given by her cousin, Allison Peace. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
