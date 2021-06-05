KINGSPORT - Jennifer Elaine Hurst Harris, age 48, born August 12, 1972, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home in Kingsport surrounded by her loving family following a two- and half-year battle with breast cancer.
She graduated from Morristown Hamblen High School West in 1990. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from East Tennessee State University in December 1993. She taught for seven years in the Kingsport and Johnson City School systems. She joined the Eastman Credit Union ten years ago starting as a part time teller, moving up to Assistant Branch manager at the Allandale location before moving to the Member Services Call Center for the last two years. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Pat Hurst and Leonard and Jewel West; uncles, Michael L. Bunch and J. Arkley Moore.
She is survived by her devoted husband, David R. Harris; children, Elaina, Ethan, Natalie and Caroline Harbin; stepchildren, David R. Harris, Jr., Kristen (James) Parret, and Laurel (Heath) Cox; parents, Larry and Letha Hurst of Jefferson City; father-in-law, David T. (Chris) Harris of Philadelphia; grandparent, Bill Hurst; sister, Amy (David) Gurley; niece and nephew, Emma and Drew Gurley; sister-in-law, Megan (Patrick) Corkrum and niece, Hailey of New York; aunt, Darlene Bunch; her son, Todd (Gina) Bunch; her daughter, Cynthia (Marc) Stinnett; aunt, Lillian Moore; her son, Aaron (Melissa) Moore; uncle, Jeff (Kim) West; his daughters, Kisha and Maddie of Danville, Alabama; and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Derek Harden and Dr. Joe Mason officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
The family would like to thank the management and staff of the Eastman Credit Union for the amazing love and support they have shown during Jennifer’s illness.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Jennifer Harris.