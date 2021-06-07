KINGSPORT - Jennifer Elaine Hurst Harris, age 48, born August 12, 1972, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home in Kingsport surrounded by her loving family following a two- and half-year battle with breast cancer.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Derek Harden and Dr. Joe Mason officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
The family would like to thank the management and staff of the Eastman Credit Union for the amazing love and support they have shown during Jennifer’s illness.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Jennifer Harris.