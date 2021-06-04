Jennifer Elaine Harris Jun 4, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Jennifer Elaine Harris, 48, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, after a battle with breast cancer.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Jennifer Elaine Harris Funeral Home Breast Cancer Battle Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.