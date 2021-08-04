JOHNSON CITY - Jennifer Dawn "Jenny" Harris, 41, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born to Richard and Kathy (Sanders) Harris in Kingsport, on November 27, 1979.
Jenny was a member of the Baptist Faith. She was a dedicated employee of Highlands Community Service in Johnson City. Jenny was an animal rescuer for ASPCA, in her free time she enjoyed hiking and spending time with family and friends.
Jenny was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Ada Sanders; paternal grandfather, Sullins Harris; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Along with her parents Jenny is survived by her sister, Angela Daniel and husband Jonathon; paternal grandmother, Jean Devereux; nieces, Harper Daniel and Anna Nunley; boyfriend, Cesar Blanco; special friend, Candice Davis; special sisters, Lisa Nunley and Wilma Marshall; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Harris family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Will Scrivner officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Harris family has requested that donations be made in Jennifer’s memory to ASPCA at aspca.org. Or to a no kill animal shelter of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Harris family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081