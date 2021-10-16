Jennifer Caldwell Phillips, Celebration of Life/ Memorial will take place October 21st, 4-8p at Holston Electric Community Room, 1200 W Main St, Rogersville, TN 37875. Please come and help us celebrate the life of a loving, caring, beautiful woman, lost to this world before her time.
Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of and we need to reach out to those who are suffering and could use our help. If you, or someone you know, is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, please reach out before it’s too late. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255. YOU ARE ENOUGH!