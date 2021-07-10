BLOUNTVILLE - Jennifer-Ann Carter Burk, age 31, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Josh Johnson and Brother Rex McMurray officiating. Interment will follow in the Gardner’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church General Fund, C/O Joey Estes, P.O. Box 38525 Germantown, TN 38183; or the Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery, C/O Don Huffman, 3420 Cardinal St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, is proudly serving the Burk family.