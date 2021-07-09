BLOUNTVILLE - Jennifer-Ann Carter Burk, age 31, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1989 to the late Donald Eugene and Nancy Peters Carter. She was a member of Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Scott County, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Carter; papaws, Jr. McMurray and Jim Burk; and uncles, Marty McMurray and Rusty Stewart.
She is survived by her sister, Peggy Light and children; In 2002 Jennifer became a part of her “Forever Family” and is also survived by her mom, Janet Burk; siblings, Jaime Weatherly (Rob), Brandon Burk, Natasha Burk, William Burk and Michael Burk; daddy, Eddie Burk; mamaws, Lou McMurray and Evelyn Burk; aunt, Kathy Stewart; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Josh Johnson and Brother Rex McMurray officiating. Interment will follow in the Gardner’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church General Fund, C/O Joey Estes, P.O. Box 38525 Germantown, TN 38183; or the Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery, C/O Don Huffman, 3420 Cardinal St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
