Jennie Lind Prater Willett, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022, after spending her life of 97 years being a faithful servant and prayer warrior for her family and so many others she knew, and didn’t know. Lind dedicated her life first and foremost to God and helping others. She received her BS degree from Maryville College and her RN degree from UT Memphis. It was there she met her future husband, James, who recognized and acknowledged her servant’s heart and the value she was in knowing it was God’s plan for all of us to serve willingly to all.
Lind was born to Sam and Irene Prater in Louisville, Tennessee on November 6, 1925. Besides her parents, Lind was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. James Marshall Willett; sisters, Virginia Egerman and Lisabeth Campbell; brothers, Ben Prater and Harold Prater; and son, Paul Marshall Willett.
Lind is survived by her brother, Bobby Prater and wife Evelyn; sons, Dwight H. Willett and wife Evit and David P. Willett and wife Becky; daughter, Meri Willett Baer and husband Greg; grandchildren, Dwight J. Willett and wife Katie, Jennifer Willett, Mary K. Willett, Elizabeth W. Forest and husband Shawn, Carlin Willett, Sallie W. Gentry and husband Scott, Emily W. Gorman and husband Stuart; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or to one of your choices. To God be the glory for those of us who knew and loved her.