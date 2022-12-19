Jennie Lind Prater Willett, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022, after spending her life of 97 years being a faithful servant and prayer warrior for her family and so many others she knew, and didn’t know. Lind dedicated her life first and foremost to God and helping others. She received her BS degree from Maryville College and her RN degree from UT Memphis. It was there she met her future husband, James, who recognized and acknowledged her servant’s heart and the value she was in knowing it was God’s plan for all of us to serve willingly to all.

Lind was born to Sam and Irene Prater in Louisville, Tennessee on November 6, 1925. Besides her parents, Lind was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. James Marshall Willett; sisters, Virginia Egerman and Lisabeth Campbell; brothers, Ben Prater and Harold Prater; and son, Paul Marshall Willett.

