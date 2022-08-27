KINGSPORT - Jennie Lee Jones Smith, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born December 3, 1936, in Flatwoods, KY to the late Frank and Maggie Brown Jones.

Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first.

