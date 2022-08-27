KINGSPORT - Jennie Lee Jones Smith, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born December 3, 1936, in Flatwoods, KY to the late Frank and Maggie Brown Jones.
Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard “Dick” Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Debra Jean (Smith) Boiciuc (Radu); son, Jeffrey Clyde Smith (Kathleen); grandchildren, Timothy Andrew Gable (Robin), Kathryn Elyse Gable Capitanio(Jake), Zachary Richard Gable (Tara), Ryan Olivia Smith and Jack Emerson Smith; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lincoln and Calvin; niece, Judith Lynn Simon; nephew, Ralph Olaf Jacobson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Jennie’s Life will be begin at 11:00 am with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Serving as pallbearers, Jeffrey Smith, Tim Gable, Zach Gable, Jack Smith, Radu Boiciuc and Ralph Jacobson.
The family extends a heart-felt thank you to the medical staff of Dr. Curtis Jantzi of HMG, Dr. Scott Coen of Radiation and Oncology, Dr. Asheesh Shipstone of Hematology and Oncology, Dr. Steven Baumrucker of Palliative Medicine and Ballad Hospice for their excellent care, compassion and dedication.