MOORESVILLE, NC -Jennie Lee Dishner Chatari, 85, Mooresville, NC, and formerly of Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, September 22 ,2021, in NC.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am, Sunday, Sept.26,2021 at Gate City Funeral Home to go in procession to the graveside service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am, Sunday at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online guest register is available for Jennie at: www.gatecityfunerals.com
