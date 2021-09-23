MOORESVILLE, NC -Jennie Lee Dishner Chatari, 85, Mooresville, NC, and formerly of Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, September 22 ,2021, in NC.
Jennie was born on Jan.22,1936, the 5th of 13 children born to the late, Will and Donnie Dell (Crook) Dishner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Chatari (whose ashes will be buried with her), her brothers: Glenn Dishner and Douglas Dishner and her sisters: Nila Fayne Dishner, Mary Lou Dishner, Hazel (Dishner) Burlew, Rena (Dishner) DeBaker and Sandra Kay Dishner.
She is survived by her daughter: Donna Chatari & Bryant Bunton of Sherrills Ford, NC, son: Gary Chatari & Lisa (Cover) Chatari of Concord,NC, grandsons: Conner and Cameron Chatari also of Concord,NC, brothers: Carl Dishner of Kokomo, IN and Micheal Dishner of Jackson,MI, sisters: Norma (Dishner) Bear & husband, Wayne, of Leslie,MI, Cennea (Dishner) Tipton of Clinchport,VA and Janet (Dishner) Hill & husband,David, of Gate City,VA and Many beloved nieces, nephews, and greats.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am, Sunday, Sept.26,2021 at Gate City Funeral Home to go in procession to the graveside service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am, Sunday at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
