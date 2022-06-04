On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole.

She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many.

Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family.

She attended Vermont United Methodist Church.

Jennia was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Rebecca Sims; one brother; five sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Virgil Earl Sims and wife, Janet, Harman K. Sims; niece, Sheila Edwards (Ray), Cricket Poore, Faye Thomas (Gene); several other nieces and nephews; several other great nieces and great nephews; life-long friends, Patsy Wallace and Patsy Sexton; special cousin, Peggy McMurray.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, June 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Ray Edwards will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital of the donor’s choice.

To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Jennia Faye Sims and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

