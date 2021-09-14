GRAY - Jenelle M Carroll, age 95, of Gray, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She lived most of her life in Blountville, TN.
She was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She was the oldest living member of Cassidy United Methodist, and enjoyed spending time with her church family, and graduated from the University of Tennessee.
Jenelle was preceded in death by husband Steve W. Carroll Jr., Parents J. E. & Verna Myers, Son-in-law John Hardin.
Jenelle is survived by Daughters Sandra Hardin, Becky Barnett & husband Doug; Grandchildren Elizabeth Lemons & husband Floyd, Wes Hardin & wife Leslie, Chris Hardin, Emily Fisher & husband James; Great Grandchildren Jay Lemons, Jacob Lemons, Dani Lemons, Zain Hardin, Lyla Hardin, Samantha Hardin, Gabe Hardin, Tyler Hardin, Zoe Fisher; Great Great Grandchildren Jace Lemons, Isabella Price, Dillon Lemons; Nephew Craig Carroll; Niece Madolyn Norton.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside service on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories. Officiating Rev. Tom Hancock, and pallbearers will be grandsons, and great grandsons.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the CARROLL family.