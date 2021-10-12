KEOKEE, VA.-Jenell O. Kelly, 88, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home.
She was a lifelong resident of Keokee, Va. She worked as a cook at the Keokee Combined School for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of the Keokee Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee Kelly; her parents, Garfield and Ethel (Arnette) Wells; four sisters, two infant sisters, Helen Mallory and Wilma Garrett; and two brothers, Eugene Wells and Cecil Wells.
Surviving are her children, Joyce Sluss, Richmond, Va., Mary Owens, Derby, Va., Terry Kelly, Rhonda Kelly and Matthew Owens, all of the home, and Ronnie Kelly (Melinda), Roda, Va.; grandchildren, Melissa Brummette, Dawn Owens and several others; several great grandchildren; sister, Brenda Peak, Kingsport, Tn.; brothers, Bobby Wells (Irene), Big Stone Gap; Lee Wells (Charlotte), Dryden, Va., and Larry Wells, Jonesville, Va.; special niece, Hazel Gibson; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Billy Wayne McDonald officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00am on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in processions.
Pallbearers will be: Brad Bowman, Derek Bowman, Hunter Garrett, Scott Baldwin, Chris Owens and Matthew Owens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gilliam Funeral Home, P. O. Box 886, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, to assist with funeral expenses.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Kelly family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.