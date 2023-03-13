KINGSPORT - Jenell F. Hammons, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com)

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you